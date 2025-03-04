Trump administration making cuts to federal funding for fair housing assistance

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — President Donald Trump's administration is making another major cut to federal spending, one that is expected to significantly impact South Florida residents. This time, funding is being pulled from nonprofit organizations that enforce the Fair Housing Act and fight housing discrimination.

In 2023 alone, more than 34,000 housing complaints were filed nationwide, with 75% of them submitted by private nonprofits, according to the National Fair Housing Alliance. The loss of federal funding has left organizations like the Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County uncertain about their future.

WATCH: Supervising attorney tells WPTV how cuts will impact housing

Federal funding cuts threaten fair housing assistance in South Florida

The Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County, which handles fair housing complaints and ensures tenant rights, recently learned that it is losing more than $500,000 in annual funding.

"We received an email on Friday morning stating that our contract with HUD had been terminated effective the day before, on February 27," said Tequisha Myles, supervising attorney at Legal Aid.

The organization has received federal funding for fair housing enforcement since 2001. Myles expressed shock at the sudden termination.

"I just definitely didn't think that our grant would be impacted, since we were enforcing a federal law that's been on the books since 1968," she said.

For years, Legal Aid has been investigating complaints, educating renters, and taking legal action when necessary across five counties. The loss of funding could lead to layoffs or a reduction in services.

"We were receiving a three-year grant worth $425,000 each year, and then a smaller grant of $125,000," Myles explained.

One of the most affected groups is individuals with disabilities.

"Disability, which can impact any of us at any time. We have clients who may need emotional support animals or service animals, or a closer parking space in their condo."

Despite the financial challenges, Myles encourages people to continue reaching out for help.

"We still have an eviction program, and that program will still help them fight for their rights under landlord-tenant laws," she said.

Legal Aid said the termination letter it received from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) states that funding is being cut at the direction of the newly-created Department of Government Efficiency, led by Elon Musk.

Meanwhile, HUD has assured that it will continue serving people facing housing discrimination or eviction.