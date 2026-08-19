Suspended Palm Beach County clerk extradited to Orange County jail after child sex abuse arrest

Suspended Palm Beach County Clerk of Court Michael Caruso has been extradited to Orange County jail after his arrest Tuesday on five felony child sex abuse charges.

WATCH BELOW: Attorney says alleged Caruso victim was between 3 and 5 years old

'The family is devastated,' attorney says alleged Caruso victim was between 3 and 5 years old

Caruso, 67, was immediately suspended from office by Gov. Ron DeSantis following his arrest. He faces charges of kidnapping, lewd or lascivious molestation, lewd or lascivious exhibition, luring or enticing a child, and child abuse causing mental injury, according to the arrest warrant and affidavit filed in Orange County Circuit Court.

Caruso made his first appearance Wednesday morning at the Palm Beach County Criminal Justice Complex, where a judge issued a comprehensive no-contact order prohibiting any contact with the alleged victim, immediate family, witnesses, and any individual under the age of 18. The judge asked Caruso directly if he understood the restrictions, to which he responded, "Yes, sir."

When Caruso's defense attorney requested an extradition bond that would allow him to remain out of jail while awaiting transport, the judge firmly denied the request, stating it was inappropriate "based upon the nature and extent of these particular charges."

Orange County Corrections

Caruso's attorney, Jason Weiss, issued a statement following the court appearance.

"Mr. Caruso is innocent of these allegations and intends to vigorously defend himself against these charges. We look forward to his expeditious transfer to Orange County so that appropriate bond conditions can be set." Weiss said.

The judge clarified that the Palm Beach County court was not making any probable cause findings, but was only facilitating Caruso's expedited transfer to Orange County, where the charges originated.

According to court documents, the charges stem from allegations involving multiple incidents with a child victim spanning nearly a year, including incidents during a family cruise in August 2025. The victim disclosed the abuse during a recorded interview with Orange County law enforcement and has been receiving therapeutic services since April 2026.

WATCH BELOW: Mike Caruso arrested on child sex abuse charges

Mike Caruso, Palm Beach County clerk, arrested on child sex abuse charges

When confronted by family members in December 2025, court documents state Caruso made partial admissions while making threatening statements about potential consequences if the allegations were reported.

Shannon Ramsey-Chessman, the chief of staff and chief deputy clerk, has been appointed as interim clerk following Caruso's suspension. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is overseeing the transition and ensuring no files or records are removed from the clerk's office.

Questions remain about Caruso's status on the November ballot, where he was scheduled to face Democrat Yvette Drucker for the clerk position. The Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections is awaiting guidance from state officials on how to proceed with his candidacy.

The investigation remains ongoing, and additional details will be provided when available.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Read more of WPTV's related coverage below:

West Palm Beach Attorney for alleged victim speaks out in Caruso child sex abuse case Joel Lopez

Family Warning Signs: Caruso child sex case prompts discussion, prevention Cassandra Garcia

Palm Beach County No bond set for suspended Palm Beach County clerk accused of child sex abuse Samantha Roesler

Palm Beach County Palm Beach Co. clerk of court arrested on child sex charges Joel Lopez

WPTV Investigates Caruso arrested, removed from office — but could he still run in November? Kate Hussey