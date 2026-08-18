Shannon Ramsey-Chessman sworn in as interim after clerk's arrest on child sex abuse charges

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Shannon Ramsey-Chessman was sworn in Tuesday as Clerk Ad Interim after Palm Beach County Clerk of Court Michael Caruso was arrested on five felony child sex abuse charges and immediately suspended from office by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

WATCH SWEARING-IN BELOW (Courtesy Office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller, Palm Beach County):

Palm Beach County Clerk ad interim sworn in after Mike Caruso's arrest

Chief Judge Glenn Kelley of the 15th Judicial Circuit issued an administrative order Tuesday naming Ramsey-Chessman to the role, effective immediately. The appointment follows Caruso's arrest on charges including kidnapping, lewd or lascivious molestation, lewd or lascivious exhibition, luring or enticing a child, and child abuse causing mental injury, according to an arrest warrant and affidavit filed in Orange County Circuit Court.

New Clerk Brings Extensive Experience

Ramsey-Chessman has served as Chief Deputy Clerk, Chief of Staff and Chief Information Officer for the Palm Beach County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller since January 2021, according to court records. She previously held positions as the office's Chief Operating Officer, Chief Operating Officer of Finance, Director of Finance Services and Manager of Budget and Financial Analysis.

Her 29 years of public sector experience includes working with Palm Beach County's Office of Financial Management and Budget, the 15th Judicial Circuit, and the Martin County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller.

Palm Beach County Palm Beach Co. clerk of court arrested on child sex charges Samantha Roesler

Allegations Against Former Clerk

Caruso, 67, faces serious charges stemming from allegations involving a child victim over nearly a year-long period. During a recorded interview with Orange County law enforcement, the victim detailed multiple incidents, according to court documents.

The child disclosed that around November 2024, Caruso took him fishing alone at a pond and touched him inappropriately, according to the arrest affidavit.

Cruise Ship Allegations

The most serious allegations center on a seven-day Royal Caribbean cruise aboard the Icon of the Seas that Caruso purchased for at least 10 family members in August 2025. While the ship was in international waters, Caruso separated the victim from other adults and engaged in inappropriate acts with the child, court documents state.

When confronted by family members in December 2025, Caruso made several partial admissions while denying the most serious allegations, according to law enforcement records.

Legal Proceedings

Caruso will be transported to the Orange County Jail and held without bond pending first appearance. According to Attorney General James Uthmeier, more charges are expected.

Political Background

Caruso was appointed to the Palm Beach County Clerk position in August 2025 by DeSantis, following seven years of service in the Florida House of Representatives. He is running for election in November to retain his position, but his name is not on Tuesday's primary ballot since he is running uncontested.

The suspension under Florida law is automatic when an elected official is charged with a felony related to their office or involving moral turpitude.

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