No bond set for suspended Palm Beach County clerk accused of child sex abuse

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Suspended Palm Beach County Clerk of Court Michael Caruso made first appearance at the Palm Beach County Criminal Justice Complex Wednesday morning.

Caruso was arrested Tuesday morning and immediately suspended from office by Gov. Ron DeSantis on five felony child sex abuse charges.

According to the arrest warrant and affidavit filed in Orange County Circuit Court, Caruso, 67, faces charges of kidnapping, lewd or lascivious molestation, lewd or lascivious exhibition, luring or enticing a child and child abuse causing mental injury.

In court on Wednesday, the judge ordered set a recheck date for Sept. 2, giving Orange County officials two weeks to pick up Caruso for transport.

At the state's request, the judge issued a comprehensive no-contact order that was served to Caruso in court. The order prohibits any contact with the alleged victim, immediate family, witnesses and any individual under the age of 18. The judge emphasized the scope of the order, asking Caruso directly if he understood the restrictions, to which he responded "Yes, sir."

When Caruso's defense attorney requested consideration for an extradition bond that would allow him to stay out of jail while waiting to be transported, and the judge firmly denied the request, stating it was inappropriate "based upon the nature and extent of these particular charges."

Caruso's attorney, Jason Weiss, gave WPTV this statement following the court event:

"Mr. Caruso is innocent of these allegations and intends to vigorously defend himself against these charges.

We look forward to his expeditious transfer to Orange County so that appropriate bond conditions can be set."

The judge clarified that the Palm Beach County court was not making any probable cause findings, but was only facilitating Caruso's expedited transfer to Orange County where the charges originated.

According to court documents, the charges stem from allegations involving multiple incidents with a child victim spanning nearly a year, including incidents during a family cruise in August 2025.

Mike Caruso, Palm Beach County clerk, arrested on child sex abuse charges

The victim disclosed the abuse during a recorded interview with Orange County law enforcement and has been receiving therapeutic services since April 2026. When confronted by family members in December 2025, court documents state Caruso made partial admissions while making threatening statements about potential consequences if the allegations were reported.

Shannon Ramsey-Chessman, the chief of staff and chief deputy clerk, has been appointed as interim clerk following Caruso's suspension. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is overseeing the transition and ensuring no files or records are removed from the clerk's office.

Caruso will remain in custody until his transport to Orange County, where he will face the charges.

Questions remain about Caruso's status on the November ballot, where he was scheduled to face Democrat Yvette Drucker for the clerk position. The Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections is awaiting guidance from state officials on how to proceed with his candidacy.

The investigation remains ongoing, and additional details will be provided when available.

