Michael Caruso child sex abuse case prompts discussion on warning signs of abuse and prevention

The child sexual abuse case against suspended Palm Beach County Clerk of Court Michael Caruso has prompted discussion on warning signs of sex abuse and what parents can do to prevent it.

Sarah Marie Henry, the executive director of Catch the Wave of Hope and an expert in child exploitation, said parents and caregivers should pay close attention to a child's behavior. She says changes in anxiety, school performance, and sleep patterns can be some of the red flags to look out for.

WATCH BELOW: Caruso child sex abuse case highlights warning signs parents should know

Michael Caruso child sex abuse case highlights warning signs parents should know

"Maybe they start becoming more withdrawn, or they're showing signs of anxiety ... they're starting to show sexualized behaviors, maybe even to other children that is beyond their appropriate age," Henry said.

According to a probable cause affidavit that WPTV obtained in the case against Caruso, the victim's father observed his son engaging in sexualized behavior with the victim's younger brother. That then led to the boy disclosing that Caruso showered with the boy and engaged in inappropriate acts.

Henry said supporting children when abuse is suspected is critical.

"Intervening right away and getting them plugged into the right support, especially in a therapeutic position, is going to be incredibly vital," explained Henry.

Henry said child sexual abuse cases often go unreported.

The Monique Burr Foundation for Children finds that 1 in 4 children experience some form of victimization or abuse in their lifetime. Henry said abuse often involves someone the child already knows.

"What happens is this adult has a trusted relationship built with this child, so what better way, unfortunately, for someone who is in a position like this with a child to find their vulnerabilities and exploit them," Henry said.

She said parents can take steps right now to help prevent sexual abuse.

"Empowering kids directly with this information, knowing that they are in charge of their own bodies and teaching that really from a young age so they can carry that into adulthood," Henry said.

She encourages parents to begin having these conversations with children once they reach kindergarten.

Click here for guidance and resources on how to start those difficult conversations with a child.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

WPTV



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