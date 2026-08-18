Palm Beach County Clerk of Court arrested, faces charges of child sexual abuse

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County Clerk of Court Michael Caruso was arrested Tuesday morning on child sexual abuse charges, according to Attorney General James Uthmeier.

Uthmeier announced the news on the social platform "X", saying the arrest was made with "substantial assistance" from FDLE and law enforcement.

Early this morning, with substantial assistance from FDLE and local law enforcement, Palm Beach County Clerk of Court Michael Caruso was arrested on charges related to child sexual abuse.



The investigation is ongoing, and we will provide more information to the public at the… — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) August 18, 2026

The investigation is ongoing and more details will be provided when available.

Caruso was appointed to the position in August 2025 by Governor Ron DeSantis, following seven years of service in the Florida House of Representatives.