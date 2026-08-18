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Palm Beach County Clerk of Court arrested, faces charges of child sexual abuse

Uthmeier announced the arrest on the social platform "X" Tuesday morning
Republican State Rep. Mike Caruso lists the achievement of Gov. Ron DeSantis that he supports.
WPTV
Republican State Rep. Mike Caruso lists the achievement of Gov. Ron DeSantis that he supports.
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WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County Clerk of Court Michael Caruso was arrested Tuesday morning on child sexual abuse charges, according to Attorney General James Uthmeier.

Uthmeier announced the news on the social platform "X", saying the arrest was made with "substantial assistance" from FDLE and law enforcement.

The investigation is ongoing and more details will be provided when available.

Caruso was appointed to the position in August 2025 by Governor Ron DeSantis, following seven years of service in the Florida House of Representatives.

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