Search resumes for Brian Laundrie in Florida preserve

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Authorities are once again searching a swampy preserve area near the home of the boyfriend wanted for questioning in the death of Gabby Petito.

The 22-year-old's body was discovered at a Wyoming national park over the weekend, months after the pair set out on a cross-country road trip.

Police in North Port said Tuesday morning that investigators have returned to the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Memorial Reserve to look for Brian Laundrie.

North Port Police Department Authorities gather before resuming their search for Gabby Petito's boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, at the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Memorial Reserve, Sept. 21, 2021.

Investigators also searched the 24,000-acre Florida nature preserve over the weekend.

The FBI removed several boxes and towed away a car from Laundrie's parents' home Monday.