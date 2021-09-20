LIVE: FBI agents execute search warrant at Florida home of Gabby Petito's fiancé, Brian Laundrie

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:

The FBI on Monday has surrounded the Southwest Florida home of Gabby Petito's fiancé, Brian Laundrie, and is executing a search warrant.

In a tweet, the agency said it's "executing a court-authorized search warrant today at the Laundrie residence in North Port, FL relevant to the Gabrielle 'Gabby' Petito investigation."

At one point, agents focused their search on a shed in the backyard of the home. They went inside, took a lot of pictures, and also examined the area around the shed.

No other details have been released.

The FBI said Sunday it had found a body matching the description of Petito in Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park.

Charles Jones with the FBI's field office in Denver confirmed the body recovered matched Petito's description, though a full forensic identification is pending. Officials have not yet determined a cause of death.

Jones also noted that Petito's family had been notified and said he extended his "heartfelt condolences" to the family.

Petito's father, who lives in Vero Beach, tweeted Sunday evening that his daughter "touched the world."

North Port police said Monday morning they have no plans to conduct a major search of the Carlton Reserve, which is the area where they have been looking for Laundrie. Authorities added they currently believe they have exhausted all avenues in searching the reserve. Law enforcement agencies continue to search for Laundrie.

Petito was reported missing on Sept. 11. She disappeared while traveling on a months-long cross-country trip with Laundrie.

On Aug. 12, police encountered the couple after bystanders witnessed them fighting at a convenience store in Moab, Utah. Body camera footage from the incident showed that Petito was emotional and told officers she and her fiancé had been "fighting all morning."

Laundrie also told officers the two had been fighting. There were scratches visible on his face, which he said resulted from a physical scuffle with Petito.

Police declined to file charges in the incident, classifying it only as a "mental health crisis" when the couple agreed to spend the night in separate places. Police said Petito stayed in the van while Laundrie got a hotel room.

Petito's family said they last spoke with her on Aug. 25, at which point Petito told them she was in Grand Teton National Park.

Laundrie returned to the couple's North Port home without Petito on Sept. 1. He has refused to speak with investigators regarding the case.

On Thursday, police said they were aware of Laundrie's location. However on Friday, officials said they did not know where he was.

