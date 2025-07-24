Parents are the first line of defense in protecting kids from online predators, expert says

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The CEO of the Boca Raton-based Child Rescue Coalition is a former federal prosecutor with decades of experience in trying accused sex offenders.

Here are some tips for parents to protect kids from online predators

I spoke with him in the wake of the arrest of Fort Pierce City Commissioner James Taylor, charged as part of a multi-state investigation into internet crimes against children.

CEO Greg Schiller says as tough as law enforcement and prosecutors can be, parents need to be the first line of defense.

“'[Parents need to] look at the apps the kids have, see how much time they’re spending online, who are they communicating with?" Schiller said. "If you set rules at home, that your kids can only communicate with people they know, it will reduce the risk of people they don’t know.”

Schiller recommended making sure parents give their kids devices that they can review, so they know the web pages they’ve been on.

For more ways to protect your child, here are some tips from the Child Rescue Coalition here.

