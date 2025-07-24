Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsState

Actions

Parents are the first line of defense in protecting kids from online predators, expert says

Child Rescue Coalition CEO Greg Schiller tells WPTV's Investigative Reporter Dave Bohman that parents need to keep tabs on their kids online habits
Children Social Media
Aleksandra Suzi / Shutterstock
Children Social Media
Posted
and last updated

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The CEO of the Boca Raton-based Child Rescue Coalition is a former federal prosecutor with decades of experience in trying accused sex offenders.

WATCH BELOW: '[Parents need to] see how much time they’re spending online,' CEO Greg Schiller tells WPTV

Here are some tips for parents to protect kids from online predators

I spoke with him in the wake of the arrest of Fort Pierce City Commissioner James Taylor, charged as part of a multi-state investigation into internet crimes against children.

CEO Greg Schiller says as tough as law enforcement and prosecutors can be, parents need to be the first line of defense.

“'[Parents need to] look at the apps the kids have, see how much time they’re spending online, who are they communicating with?" Schiller said. "If you set rules at home, that your kids can only communicate with people they know, it will reduce the risk of people they don’t know.”

Schiller recommended making sure parents give their kids devices that they can review, so they know the web pages they’ve been on.

For more ways to protect your child, here are some tips from the Child Rescue Coalition here.

Read more of WPTV's related coverage below:

Fort Pierce City Commissioner James Taylor

Fort Pierce

Fort Pierce city commissioner arrested in child exploitation case

Scott Sutton
Broderick Reacts to Taylor Arrest

Fort Pierce

'CITY NEEDS TO DO BETTER': Commissioner decries colleague's arrest

Kate Hussey
Screenshot 2025-07-24 at 2.18.33 PM.png

Fort Pierce

'TRAGIC DAY': Officials, business owners react to arrest of city commissioner

Aja Dorsainvil

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening