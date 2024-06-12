More than 80% of Florida residents don't have flood insurance

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — With the threat of flooding this week, we are learning more than 80% of Floridians still don't have flood insurance.

That’s a stark contrast to the 18% of homeowners in the state who have a flood policy, and experts said that's a big risk in a place where flooding can happen in every corner of the state.

Regular policies don't cover flooding and unlike regular homeowners insurance policies, costs for flood insurance are not skyrocketing.

"The average cost of flood insurance in Florida is under a $1,000, so that's less than $100 a month. There are many areas of Florida where you can get flood insurance for $40 to $50 a month,” Mark Friedlander, of the Insurance Information Institute, said. “If you don't live in a coastal area, meaning just 10 to 15 miles away from the coast, you can get very moderate costing flood insurance."

Flood insurance is available either nationally or privately and there is a waiting period after buying it, so don't think you can run out, purchase it now and get covered this week.