Homestead man, 55, identified as truck driver killed in crash with FHP trooper

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The truck driver who died in a crash along with a Florida Highway Patrol trooper on Friday was identified Wednesday by the agency as a 55-year-old man from Homestead, Arsenio Mas.

Originally the agency said they would only be releasing the age and city of the victim and not the name "out of respect" for his family.

Images of Mas on his Facebook page were approved by the family for WPTV to use.

Antonio Mas Facebook page with family permission Antonio Mas, 55, of Homestead.



WPTV reporter Joel Lopez interviewed his daughter, Yeisel Más Dominguez, who lives in Cuba.

She told Lopez the whole family is devastated.

"This accident has ended my life sincerely," she said in Spanish. "It has traumatized me."

Dominguez said her father moved to the United States when she was 13 for a better life.

He leaves behind four children and a partner.

Dominguez said her father planned to visit Cuba next month for his mom and granddaughter's birthdays.

"I want to see him again to give him a big hug," she said.

The family is working on funeral arrangements but Dominguez doesn't believe she will be able to get a visa in time to say goodbye.

Mas was killed in a collision with the cruiser of Zachary Fink, 26, early Friday in Fort Pierce.

Port St Lucie Funeral arrangements set for Trooper Zachary Fink Scott Sutton

Fink had been pursuing a felon on Interstate 95 in St. Lucie County.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office on Monday released an arrest report on chasing the suspect before and after the crash. FHP also gave limited details on the crash.

Michael Addison, 30, of Lauderdale Lakes, is facing several charges in connection to the deaths of Fink and Mas.

Fink, a three-year veteran of the agency, was pursuing a person driving a white Kia in a "reckless manner" and speeding over 100 mph on I-95 just before 3 a.m.

Just south of Crosstown Parkway, the Kia attempted to make a U-turn to drive north in the southbound lanes to escape the pursuit.

Fisk then collided with Mas' truck.

In Port St. Lucie, the driver took off on foot, triggering a massive, multi-agency manhunt, according to the FHP.

Fink was flown to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.