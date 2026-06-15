Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay kicks off Miami's first World Cup match Monday night

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Miami is hosting its first World Cup match Monday night when Saudi Arabia takes on Uruguay at 6 p.m. at Miami Stadium.

WATCH BELOW: Amerant Bank Arena holding free watch parties

Amerant Bank Arena hosting free World Cup watch parties

Uruguay arrived in South Florida on Sunday night after the team's plane was delayed for a couple of hours in Mexico. The team held a training session in Cancun on Sunday morning before making the trip.

Miami is also hosting the FIFA Fan Festival at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami. The festival runs through July 5 and features live broadcasts of matches, interactive soccer experiences, food, family-friendly activities and special guest appearances.

Read more of our World Cup, soccer coverage

FBI Miami has security preparations in place for World Cup matches in South Florida and the fan festival. Security plans include strict drone bans at Miami Stadium and Bayfront Park. Violators could face $100,000 fines and jail time.

WATCH BELOW: World Cup in Miami: Transit options that could save you money

World Cup in Miami: Transit options that could save you money

Brightline is the official transit partner for the World Cup in Miami. Thousands of fans are heading to Miami Stadium for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and transit options like Brightline and Tri-Rail could save travelers significant money compared to driving and parking.

Miami Stadium will host a total of seven matches, with the final match at the venues scheduled for Saturday, July 18 at 5 p.m.

For the complete World Cup schedule, click here.

Read more of WPTV’s coverage below:

Soccer Amerant Bank Arena hosting free World Cup watch parties John Barron

Soccer Local tavern gears up for World Cup with free beer deals Mike Trim

Soccer World Cup in Miami: Transit options that could save you money Johann Hoffend

Soccer 'No grace period for violators': FBI Miami addresses World Cup security preps Kayla McDermott

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.