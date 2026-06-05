Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise to host free 2026 World Cup watch parties this summer

SUNRISE, Fla. — Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise will host four free World Cup watch parties, giving fans a chance to watch matches on one of the largest TVs in Broward County.

'It just felt like a natural fit,' Florida Panthers President of Business Operations Mike White tells WPTV

Amerant Bank Arena hosting free World Cup watch parties

Broward Vice Mayor Robert McKenzie welcomed the news ahead of the announcement.

"Let's do it Broward County, let's welcome 2026 World Cup," McKenzie said.

Florida Panthers President of Business Operations Mike White said the venue was a natural fit for the events, and that staff have embraced the opportunity.

"It just felt like a natural fit," White said. "It was also kind of fun for us to do, because the folks that provide all the different concessions, we've carried a whole different menu around it with more international flavors. So, we've actually had some fun doing it as well."

Sunrise Mayor Michael Ryan said the arena offers fans a premier setting to experience the global tournament.

"If you're gonna be anywhere in the summer, you wanna be inside the Amerant Bank Arena," Ryan said. "To be part of this global event that's reaching small villages and places we can't even pronounce across the world and right here at Amerant is so exciting for our community."

The first watch party is scheduled for June 12, when the United States takes on Paraguay.

For the complete list of watch parties, click here.