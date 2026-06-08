Getting to the World Cup in Miami: Transit options that could save you money

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Thousands of fans are heading to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and transit options like Brightline and Tri-Rail could save travelers significant money compared to driving and parking.

Hard Rock Stadium will host seven matches, starting Monday, June 15, when Saudi Arabia takes on Uruguay at 6 p.m. The last Miami match — the third-place match — is scheduled for Saturday, July 18 at 5 p.m.

WATCH BELOW: World Cup in Miami: Transit options that could save you money

World Cup in Miami: Transit options that could save you money

Brightline

Brightline is the official transit partner for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Miami. Round-trip tickets range from $76 to $150. From the Brightline Aventura Station — the designated transit hub closest to the stadium — Miami-Dade County will offer free Game Day Express shuttle buses directly to the stadium gates.

Shuttles are first-come, first-served, and riders must show a valid World Cup match ticket for that specific day to board.

"I would definitely take public transportation to the World Cup, and I would pick the premium bright line because it's a hell of a lot of fun," Richard Carpenito of Delray Beach said.

"I would definitely take a Brightline to see the World Cup. It's a once-in-a-lifetime experience," Glenn Kessler of Delray Beach said.

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Tri-Rail

Tri-Rail offers a cheaper alternative. One-way tickets range from $2.50 to $6.90, depending on the starting station. Weekend round-trip travel is available for $5.

"I would take the Tri-Rail to the World Cup anytime," William Hunt said.

Driving and parking

Both Brightline and Tri-Rail are cheaper than driving. Parking passes for Hard Rock Stadium must be purchased ahead of time, with some costing as much as $200.

Other transit options

Fans can also reach the stadium via Metrorail or Metrobus. Taking Metrorail or Tri-Rail to the Miami-Dade Golden Glades Interchange and connecting via Metrobus Route 297 (Orange Express) is another option.

Rideshare services like Uber and Lyft can drop passengers at designated rideshare zones at the stadium, though surge pricing and longer wait times are expected, especially after matches.

Fans are encouraged to check out the official FIFA World Cup Miami website for the latest transit and shuttle information, and to plan for extra travel time due to crowds, security checks and potential road closures.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

