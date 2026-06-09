DAS Beer Garden in Jupiter gears up for World Cup with street party and free beer deals

JUPITER, Fla. — DAS Beer Garden in Jupiter is preparing for the FIFA World Cup, promising fans a place to watch the tournament with free beer for every Team USA goal and a street party for the final match.

Co-owner Alex Marquez said the World Cup brings an energy unlike any other sporting event.

WATCH BELOW: Jupiter bar plans World Cup street party and free beer for USA goals

Jupiter bar plans World Cup street party and free beer for USA goals

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"When the World Cup starts, it's just different. You can just see the vibe changes, everybody gets really into it," Marquez said.

Marquez said the tournament carries a deeper meaning for fans than a typical match.

"Now it's your country. It's a little extra. It's your blood, it's your heritage," Marquez said.

He said the lower-scoring nature of soccer is part of what makes watching it so electric.

"Sometimes it's less scoring. But a lot of people believe that's a bad thing. I think that's a good thing because the expectation of that score builds up so much that when that happens, that's when you see people not pretending to lose their minds, but really losing their minds," Marquez said.

Soccer fan Jason Pitman said he plans to be among the regulars at DAS Beer Garden for the tournament — including for the bar's morning watch parties.

"One of those people at 9 a.m. eating those donuts that Alex brings in," Pitman said.

Pitman said he is optimistic about Team USA's chances heading into the tournament.

"I think we're talented. I think it's just a matter of trying to put that talent together," Pitman said.

He said the atmosphere at the bar during big matches will be something to see.

"The big games are going to be bananas," Pitman said.

For the World Cup Final, DAS Beer Garden plans to shut down Town Center Drive and set up a big screen television across the street for an outdoor soccer street party.

The tavern is located at 1203 Town Center Dr #116 in Jupiter.

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