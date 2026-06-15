MIAMI, Fla. — Miami's Bayfront Park is one of the only official FIFA fan festival sites in North America, turning the waterfront venue into a hub for World Cup fans without tickets.

Thousands of fans are expected to pass through Bayfront Park each day as the festival runs through July 5, with more than a dozen viewing parties and special events planned.

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Bayfront Park named official FIFA fan festival site, drawing fans from around the world

The festival features live music, family-friendly games and immersive soccer experiences designed to showcase Miami's culture. Organizers say the city is uniquely positioned to offer the world's game a truly international welcome.

"The people, the energy, the weather, I mean, there's drinks, there's games, there's food. What else can you ask for?" a fan said.

Fans have traveled thousands of miles to be part of the World Cup experience.

"We're coming from Uruguay," a fan said.

Miami is under a heat advisory, but cooling fans and hydration stations are located throughout the festival grounds. Security has been heightened around key event sites, and organizers are urging guests to travel by public transit to avoid traffic and congestion downtown.

WPTV

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