FBI Miami to address World Cup security preparations at Friday press conference

WATCH LIVE BELOW AT 2 PM:

FBI Miami is hosting a press conference Friday afternoon to address security and law enforcement preparations for the upcoming World Cup matches and festivities in South Florida.

FBI co-deputy director Andrew Bailey and South Florida law enforcement partners will speak at the event, which is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the FBI Miami office.

The press conference comes ahead of World Cup matches and related activities that are scheduled to take place in South Florida in June and July.