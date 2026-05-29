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FBI Miami to address World Cup security preparations at Friday press conference

2026 FIFA World Cup
Noah K. Murray/AP
2026 FIFA World Cup Trophy on display before press conference at Rockefeller Plaza. Thursday, June 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
2026 FIFA World Cup
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WATCH LIVE BELOW AT 2 PM:

FBI Miami is hosting a press conference Friday afternoon to address security and law enforcement preparations for the upcoming World Cup matches and festivities in South Florida.

FBI co-deputy director Andrew Bailey and South Florida law enforcement partners will speak at the event, which is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the FBI Miami office.

The press conference comes ahead of World Cup matches and related activities that are scheduled to take place in South Florida in June and July.

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