'Every camera becomes an eye': How AI and thousands of cameras are securing the World Cup in Miami

MIAMI, Fla. — World Cup security teams in Miami are using artificial intelligence, thousands of cameras, and extended perimeters to protect fans inside and outside the stadium.

Bob OdIerna, co-founder of IC Real Time in Pompano Beach, Florida, said major events like the World Cup and the Super Bowl require security teams to push protections far beyond the stadium itself.

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World Cup security in Miami: Cameras, AI and FBI working to keep fans safe

"The World Cup brings a lot of excitement, and you know, we're so fortunate to be here in South Florida, where there are so many wonderful events that happen on a regular basis," Odierna said. "It seems to be the place where everybody wants to be."

He said the goal is to make sure "the good actors are able to enjoy their time at the show, and the bad actors don't get access to the facility."

AI at the center of stadium security

OdIerna said AI is "really the thing that's helping everything" at large events. He described a layered system that includes:



Real-time facial detection

People counting

License plate recognition in parking lots

Weapon detection

Drone detection

Metal detectors and other screening tools

"It's a layered approach that really allows every aspect to be covered," he said, citing "mobile trailers in the parking lots, license plate recognition cameras, FaceTime recognition as they're walking through these areas, pre-clearing malamometers that check for to make sure they're not carrying any weapons."

AI tools can flag threats such as weapons "even if they're carrying them where they're not seen," Odierna said, allowing security to be notified before a person reaches metal detectors.

He said the technology has changed how cameras are used.

"A lot of times, cameras, you know, only a couple years ago, were very reactive. We didn't have these live AI alerts that allowed us to really, every camera becomes an eye in real time," he said. "Something would happen, and you'd go back and review it. Now in real time, we're getting the alerts of these traffic patterns or these aggressive behaviors or fans."

AI also helps identify "known bad actors" as they walk through designated areas before reaching the stadium.

Drones and extended perimeters

Drone detection has become another key layer of security. OdIerna said drones can be used with dangerous payloads, and security teams constantly monitor the skies.

"They have RF blockers that can take them out of the sky or send them back to where they came from," he said.

Because it is difficult to tell which drones are harmless and which are not, he said, security cannot take chances.

"That's why we put up a bigger perimeter, anytime they're doing a stadium like this," OdIerna said. "They put up a nice perimeter, so it allows to stop it long before it has the ability to gain access to the stadium."

He estimated that in Miami, the perimeter is "between a half a mile and a mile," though he said each stadium is different.

Thousands of cameras, one command center

OdIerna said there are "multiple 1000" cameras in and around Miami for events like the World Cup, with several hundred inside the facility and several thousand on or around the property. Some cameras are permanent parts of the stadium, while others are brought in specifically for major events.

The cameras feed into a central command center that coordinates with multiple law enforcement agencies, stadium security, and private contractors.

'If you're doing nothing wrong'

Oderna said AI and security technology give peace of mind to families attending high-profile events.

"If you're doing nothing wrong, these are amazing things that help you provide a safe and secure pathway for you, your family," he said.

"My daughter, if she was, you know, going to any of these events, you know, I'd be comfortable knowing that there was these, all these things, watching and applying them."

"If you're a bad actor, it's not good, but as a good actor, I enjoy the fact that all these things are there for me," he added.

He said AI is finally living up to what many hoped it would be used for.

WPTV

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