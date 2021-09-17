Gabrielle Petito's father asks public to put pressure on Brian Laundrie's family to share information on daughter's disappearance

NORTH PORT, Fla — Authorities in North Port, Florida, said Friday they continue to work diligently as they search for answers in the disappearance of a missing 22-year-old Florida woman.

Gabrielle Petito has not been heard from since she spoke to her mother on Aug. 25 after a trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, across the western United States.

Laundrie later returned to his home in North Port, Florida, in the van on Sept. 1 without Petito, prompting her family to report her missing on Sept. 11.

Petito's boyfriend has been tight-lipped about her disappearance, prompting law enforcement to make pleas this week for his cooperation.

Police on Wednesday called Laundrie a person of interest in the case.

North Port police said Friday that law enforcement had "touched based" with a sister of Laundrie, but developments in the case continue to be slim.

"It is my understanding that nothing of substance has been shared. Brian has still not spoken to us," North Port police spokesman Josh Taylor said.

North Port officials shared a new video Friday with Petito's father, Joseph, as he remains hopeful they will find his daughter safe.

"Positivity is hard, trying to focus on the scenario I have in my head that she's stuck somewhere, and she just needs help," Joseph Petito said.

He praised the local and national media attention to the case this week.

"I am extremely grateful. I'll never be able to repay the type of assistance we've been given. I'm humbled by it," Joseph Petito said.

Calling his daughter a "beautiful soul," Petito's father said some family members have traveled to Wyoming to see if they can help find clues in her disappearance.

"What if we get lucky? ... We find her right now ... We bring her home. She tells us what happened, and we move on," Joseph Petito said.

He continued to pressure the Laundrie family to be cooperative with investigators to share any information that might help in the case.

"If you associate with the Laundries, call them, ask them, 'Hey, listen, what do you know? What's going on?'" Joseph Petito said. "If you work at the banks with them, if they try to buy a car from you, if they try to rent a book from you, you should say, "No thank you,'" Joseph Petito said.

Police in Moab, Utah, released body camera footage Thursday recorded Aug. 12 that shows the couple at times suffered a turbulent relationship, which resulted in a call about a domestic issue involving them.

In the video, Laundrie had scratches on his face and arm that were from the altercation with his girlfriend, but no charges were filed in the incident.

A vigil was scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. in North Port to pray for the Florida woman's safe return.