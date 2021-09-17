Gabby Petito disappearance: TikTok user claims she picked up Brian Laundrie hiking alone in Grand Teton National Park

GRAND TETON NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. — FOX 13 News has reached out to authorities at Grand Teton National Park and the FBI to verify the authenticity of this story and to find out whether they are searching in the areas she described in the videos.

A TikTok user claimed that she picked up Brian Laundrie, the boyfriend of missing woman Gabby Petito, while he was hiking alone in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming in late August.

In a video on TikTok published Friday, a user by the name of Miranda Baker said on August 29 she and her boyfriend picked up Brian Laundrie, who she said was hiking alone in Grand Teton National Park at 5:30 p.m.

This alleged incident was four days after Gabby's family last heard from her and three days before Laundrie showed up in Florida alone, driving the van that he and Gabby were traveling in.

Baker recalled the alleged encounter across several videos and said she and her boyfriend had been in contact with authorities before she published the videos.

"He approached us asking for a ride because he needed to go to Jackson and we were going to Jackson that night. So I said, ya know, 'hop in' and he hopped in the back of my Jeep," Baker said. "He offered to pay us like, $200 to give him a ride like 10 miles. So, that was kind of weird."

Baker then recounted the alleged story Laundrie told them.

"He said he had been camping for multiple days without his fiance," Baker recalled. "And that she was working on their social media page back at their van."

Baker said when she mentioned to Laundrie that they were driving to Jackson Hole, Laundrie "freaked out" and asked asked them to pull over and he exited the Jeep.

Baker said they let him out near Jackson Dam in Grand Teton National Park.

"It was a weird situation," Baker said. "When we picked him up he was wearing a backpack, he had a long sleeve, pants, hiking boots, and he had like, scruff. Um, but, he didn't look dirty. For someone who was camping for multiple days, like, he didn't look dirty, he didn't smell dirty. So that part was kind of weird."

Baker said she shared the story on TikTok in case it jogs anyone else's memory who may have encountered him.

In a second video, Baker said Laundrie allegedly told her that he and Gabby were camping along Snake River, on an unregulated camp ground, "basically out in the middle of nowhere."

Laundrie allegedly told them he had been "hiking for days along Snake River."

Baker then recalled how unprepared Laundrie looked for someone who had been hiking and camping outside for days.

"Looking at his backpack. It wasn't full," Baker said. "He said all he had was a tarp to sleep on. Which, you think if you're going camping for days on end you'd want food and a tent and he had none of that."

In a third video, Baker showed a map of their alleged journey with Laundrie and pointed out where they dropped him off at a turn out road next to Jackson Dam.

"He said he was going to walk across the street to the parking lot, which was full of people, to continue hitchhiking," Baker said.

Baker described Laundrie's demeanor as "very nice, very polite" and calm.

Three days after this alleged encounter Brian Laundrie was back at his parent's home in North Port, Florida where he retained a lawyer and has not spoken to law enforcement.

The search for Gabby Petito on Friday was focused on the Grand Teton area.

If you have any knowledge on the whereabouts, or had any contact with Gabby Petito or Brian Laundrie, you're asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.