Timeline of Gabby Petito’s cross country trip and disappearance

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Authorities are still searching for a Vero Beach woman who went missing during a cross country trip.

Here is a timeline of 22-year-old Gabby Petito’s trip before her disappearance.

July 2, 2021 – Gabby Petito and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie leave Blue Point, New York for cross country trip in camper van.

July 5, 2021 – The couple visited Monument Rocks in Kansas.

Aug. 24, 2021 – Petito is last seen with Laundrie checking out of a hotel in Salt Lake City.

Aug. 25, 2021 – Petito’s mom Nicole Schmidt spoke to her for the last time via phone and she said she was in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

Sept. 11, 2021 – Petito’s parents reported her missing.

Petito’s boyfriend has since returned home to Florida without her, and the camper van they were traveling in has been recovered. Laundrie has hired a lawyer and is not speaking with authorities.