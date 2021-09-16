WATCH: Bodycam video released of police interaction with Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie

MOAB, Utah — Police in Utah have released bodycam video that shows an interaction they had with Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie in August -- about a month before the Florida woman was reported missing.

The video was recorded on Aug. 12 by the Moab Police Department following a call reporting a domestic incident between the couple.

It shows police pull over the couple's white van near Arches National Park after they were involved in an argument that became physical.

Laundrie had scratches on his face and arm in the video, which he told police occurred after they had an argument.

Petito, 22, is noticeably emotional and crying for much of the video, which is more than an hour long.

Bodycam video released of police interaction with Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie

During the interview with police, the Florida woman tells the officers that she has "a lot of anxiety and stress."

Laundrie told police he and Petito had issues that were building after traveling together for four to five months, creating an emotional strain and a number of arguments.

The report said Petito was slapping Laundrie, and he grabbed her face and pushed her away while trying to lock her out of the van, but she got inside.

Laundrie is listed as the victim and Petito as the suspect in the police report, but officers decided not to file charges in the case.

"After evaluating the totality of the circumstances, I do not believe the situation escalated to the level of a domestic assault as much as that of a mental health crisis," the police report said.

Following the interaction with police, the couple told officers they were in love and didn't want anyone to be charged.

Police ended up getting Laundrie a hotel room that night so they could spend some time apart for their mental health. Petito maintained possession of the van that night.

Laundrie later returned to Florida in the van on Sept. 1 without Petito, prompting her family to report her missing on Sept. 11.

Police on Thursday called Laundrie a person of interest in the case.

Investigators in North Port, Florida, are holding a news conference Thursday to share the latest developments in the case.

