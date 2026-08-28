Former Palm Beach County clerk accused of child sex abuse being released on $160K bond

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Suspended Palm Beach County Clerk Michael Caruso is being released on a $160,000 bond following a pretrial hearing Friday in Orange County.

Judge A. James Craner set bond at $50,000 each for kidnapping, lewd or lascivious molestation and lewd or lascivious exhibition, and $5,000 each for luring or enticing a child and child abuse causing mental injury.

According to the arrest warrant and affidavit filed in Orange County Circuit Court, Caruso, 67, faces all five charges. The allegations involve multiple incidents with a child victim spanning nearly a year, including incidents during a family cruise in August 2025. The victim disclosed the abuse during a recorded interview with Orange County law enforcement and has been receiving therapeutic services since April 2026.

When confronted by family members in December 2025, court documents state Caruso made partial admissions while making threatening statements about potential consequences if the allegations were reported.

As conditions of his release, Caruso must have no contact — directly or indirectly — with the child victim or any witness. He must surrender his passport, is not permitted to return to Orange County except for court appearances, and is prohibited from possessing firearms. He has already surrendered his firearms.

Tracy Caruso, his wife, was present in court Friday and said she is prepared and has the funds to pay the bond.

Tracy Caruso resigned Monday from her position on the board of the Health District of Palm Beach County and as vice chair of the Palm Beach State College Board of Trustees.

The Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections has not received a withdrawal from candidate Caruso. Based on the current status of the election, his name will remain on the ballot.

"In the event of a candidate withdrawal, our office will follow the applicable procedures set forth in Florida Statutes, Rules, and any other guidance provided by the Department of State Division of Elections," the Supervisor of Elections said.

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Read more of WPTV's coverage on the Caruso case below:

Palm Beach County Wife of suspended Palm Beach Co. clerk resigns from 2 public positions Scott Sutton

Palm Beach County Could Caruso face death penalty? What Fla. law says about charges Joel Lopez

Family Warning Signs: Caruso child sex case prompts discussion, prevention Cassandra Garcia

West Palm Beach Attorney for alleged victim speaks out in Caruso child sex abuse case Joel Lopez

State Suspended Palm Beach County clerk extradited to Orange County Aja Dorsainvil

Palm Beach County No bond set for suspended Palm Beach County clerk accused of child sex abuse Samantha Roesler

Palm Beach County Ramsey-Chessman sworn in as interim after Palm Beach County clerk's arrest Aja Dorsainvil