'Alligator Alcatraz' completely dismantled 1 month after closure announcement

OCHOPEE, Fla. — 'Alligator Alcatraz' has been completely dismantled this week after Governor Ron DeSantis announced last month that the facility would be shut down.
Aerial footage provided by WPLG showed the site, which had held undocumented immigrants in the Everglades for about a year, now sits empty.
WPTV Investigates
How Alligator Alcatraz opened, closed, left questions unanswered
News broke in May that Alligator Alcatraz would soon close. U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost visited the facility on May 26 and told WPTV he saw clear signs that operations were winding down, including packed-up intake areas and a significantly smaller detainee population. The facility had detained roughly 1,500 people at a time during its peak.
DeSantis said 21,000 detainees were deported through Alligator Alcatraz.
On June 16, ICE confirmed that all detainees had been removed in preparation for hurricane season.
Environmental groups are preparing to continue their federal lawsuit, arguing the state and federal governments still need to account for what was built, what damage was done and how the site will be restored.
Read more of WPTV's coverage below:
Miami-Dade
Alligator Alcatraz closed, but environmental advocates claim 'immense damage'
Miami-Dade
Alligator Alcatraz now has 'zero detainees,' DeSantis says
WPTV Investigates
Alligator Alcatraz population dropping. Where are detainees going?
WPTV Investigates
Congressman visits Alligator Alcatraz, sees signs of shutdown
State
Florida officials say no formal shutdown plan for 'Alligator Alcatraz'
WPTV Investigates
Judge rejects push to pause Alligator Alcatraz phone order
WPTV Investigates
Alligator Alcatraz closure talks spark reaction from plaintiffs in lawsuits
WPTV Investigates
Florida fights court order for Alligator Alcatraz facility changes
WPTV Investigates
Court allows Alligator Alcatraz immigration facility to remain open
WPTV Investigates
Governments plan to appeal 'Alligator Alcatraz' civil rights order
WPTV Investigates
Lawmaker calls Alligator Alcatraz 'inhumane' after unannounced visit
WPTV Investigates
Judges ask: Could Florida repurpose 'Alligator Alcatraz' land tomorrow?
WPTV Investigates
Panel of judges keeps Alligator Alcatraz environmental lawsuit on hold
WPTV Investigates