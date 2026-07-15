'Alligator Alcatraz' completely dismantled 1 month after closure announcement

OCHOPEE, Fla. — 'Alligator Alcatraz' has been completely dismantled this week after Governor Ron DeSantis announced last month that the facility would be shut down.

Aerial footage provided by WPLG showed the site, which had held undocumented immigrants in the Everglades for about a year, now sits empty.

WPTV Investigates How Alligator Alcatraz opened, closed, left questions unanswered Jamie Ostroff

News broke in May that Alligator Alcatraz would soon close. U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost visited the facility on May 26 and told WPTV he saw clear signs that operations were winding down, including packed-up intake areas and a significantly smaller detainee population. The facility had detained roughly 1,500 people at a time during its peak.

DeSantis said 21,000 detainees were deported through Alligator Alcatraz.

On June 16, ICE confirmed that all detainees had been removed in preparation for hurricane season.

Environmental groups are preparing to continue their federal lawsuit, arguing the state and federal governments still need to account for what was built, what damage was done and how the site will be restored.

Read more of WPTV's coverage below:

Miami-Dade Alligator Alcatraz closed, but environmental advocates claim 'immense damage' Kayla McDermott

Miami-Dade Alligator Alcatraz now has 'zero detainees,' DeSantis says Scott Sutton

WPTV Investigates Alligator Alcatraz population dropping. Where are detainees going? Jamie Ostroff

WPTV Investigates Congressman visits Alligator Alcatraz, sees signs of shutdown Jamie Ostroff

State Florida officials say no formal shutdown plan for 'Alligator Alcatraz' Forrest Saunders

WPTV Investigates Judge rejects push to pause Alligator Alcatraz phone order Jamie Ostroff

WPTV Investigates Alligator Alcatraz closure talks spark reaction from plaintiffs in lawsuits Jamie Ostroff

WPTV Investigates Florida fights court order for Alligator Alcatraz facility changes Jamie Ostroff

WPTV Investigates Court allows Alligator Alcatraz immigration facility to remain open Jamie Ostroff

WPTV Investigates Governments plan to appeal 'Alligator Alcatraz' civil rights order Jamie Ostroff

WPTV Investigates Lawmaker calls Alligator Alcatraz 'inhumane' after unannounced visit Jamie Ostroff

WPTV Investigates Judges ask: Could Florida repurpose 'Alligator Alcatraz' land tomorrow? Jamie Ostroff

WPTV Investigates Panel of judges keeps Alligator Alcatraz environmental lawsuit on hold Jamie Ostroff