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'Alligator Alcatraz' completely dismantled 1 month after closure announcement

Aerial footage provided by WPLG showed the site, which had held undocumented immigrants in the Everglades for about a year, now sits empty
Alligator Alcatraz empty
WPLG
Aerial footage of where Alligator Alcatraz once was in the Everglades July 15, 2026.
Alligator Alcatraz empty
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OCHOPEE, Fla. — 'Alligator Alcatraz' has been completely dismantled this week after Governor Ron DeSantis announced last month that the facility would be shut down.

Aerial footage provided by WPLG showed the site, which had held undocumented immigrants in the Everglades for about a year, now sits empty.

Alligator Alcatraz on June 26, 2026

WPTV Investigates

How Alligator Alcatraz opened, closed, left questions unanswered

Jamie Ostroff

News broke in May that Alligator Alcatraz would soon close. U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost visited the facility on May 26 and told WPTV he saw clear signs that operations were winding down, including packed-up intake areas and a significantly smaller detainee population. The facility had detained roughly 1,500 people at a time during its peak.

DeSantis said 21,000 detainees were deported through Alligator Alcatraz.

On June 16, ICE confirmed that all detainees had been removed in preparation for hurricane season.

Environmental groups are preparing to continue their federal lawsuit, arguing the state and federal governments still need to account for what was built, what damage was done and how the site will be restored.

Read more of WPTV's coverage below:

Alligator Alcatraz on June 26, 2026

Miami-Dade

Alligator Alcatraz closed, but environmental advocates claim 'immense damage'

Kayla McDermott
desantis.jpg

Miami-Dade

Alligator Alcatraz now has 'zero detainees,' DeSantis says

Scott Sutton
Alligator Alcatraz

WPTV Investigates

Alligator Alcatraz population dropping. Where are detainees going?

Jamie Ostroff

Alligator Alcatraz

WPTV Investigates

Congressman visits Alligator Alcatraz, sees signs of shutdown

Jamie Ostroff
Alligator Alcatraz

State

Florida officials say no formal shutdown plan for 'Alligator Alcatraz'

Forrest Saunders
Alligator Alcatraz

WPTV Investigates

Judge rejects push to pause Alligator Alcatraz phone order

Jamie Ostroff
Alligator Alcatraz

WPTV Investigates

Alligator Alcatraz closure talks spark reaction from plaintiffs in lawsuits

Jamie Ostroff
Alligator Alcatraz

WPTV Investigates

Florida fights court order for Alligator Alcatraz facility changes

Jamie Ostroff
Alligator Alcatraz

WPTV Investigates

Court allows Alligator Alcatraz immigration facility to remain open

Jamie Ostroff
Alligator Alcatraz

WPTV Investigates

Governments plan to appeal 'Alligator Alcatraz' civil rights order

Jamie Ostroff
Alligator Alcatraz

WPTV Investigates

Lawmaker calls Alligator Alcatraz 'inhumane' after unannounced visit

Jamie Ostroff
Alligator Alcatraz news conference Miami

WPTV Investigates

Judges ask: Could Florida repurpose 'Alligator Alcatraz' land tomorrow?

Jamie Ostroff
Alligator Alcatraz

WPTV Investigates

Panel of judges keeps Alligator Alcatraz environmental lawsuit on hold

Jamie Ostroff
Alligator Alcatraz

WPTV Investigates

Florida requested $1.5B for Alligator Alcatraz, documents show

Jamie Ostroff

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening