$7.8 million in additional funding announced for those affected by Helene and Milton

On Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced he is awarding an additional $7.8 million to those whose homes were impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

He stated the funding comes from the Florida Disaster Fund and aims to help Floridians rebuild to help people get back to normalcy.

The award would help people repair and rebuild homes damaged by the storms.

We followed up with the Delgado family, whose Wellington home collapsed on them during the tornado. They said they could use some financial help after the catastrophe.

Yuri Lopez adds she feels hopeful about the news.

“It would mean a lot because it would help us with mostly everything that we lost and to rebuild everything again,” said Lopez.

Meanwhile, Martin County resident Jennifer Oro’s 93-year-old mother is struggling with the cost of living in her new complex.

She lived in the Spanish Lakes neighborhood in St. Lucie County, until her home was destroyed by the tornado.

“I think the money would hopefully go toward people who need that financial support because they don’t have the family support to help them,” stated Oro. “Any kind of aid will help people like my mother.”

Oro's mother lived in the senior community where six people were killed following the tornado.

“I think some of that money might help with some of the sorrow and devastation as well,” said Oro.

Additionally, DeSantis also announced the award of $300,000 to support Florida’s first responders and $500,000 for school district foundations to support teachers and support staff for their assistance after the storm.

WPTV reached out to the governor’s office to learn who is eligible, how funding will be split and how soon funds will be available but have not heard back yet.