What comes next? Hundreds of Martin County residents visit resource center after tornadoes

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Marquez family lives in the Manatee Creek neighborhood in Martin County where a tornado slammed through the area on Wednesday.

They were among the people who visited the multi-agency resource center available this weekend at the Robert Morgade Library in Stuart, 5851 Southeast Community Drive to find solutions.

"We signed up for FEMA to help with some of the house damages that we have," Brian Marquez said.

The Marquez family was among hundreds of others looking for information, resources and guidance after the storm; especially because they have a newborn daughter.

Khalil McLean Brian Marquez and his 5 month-old daughter.

"We came to see what help there is for (my daughter)," Marquez said. "We got diapers and wipes for her."

Agencies like FEMA, American Red Cross, Florida Department of Health and United Way helped guide many families with filing insurance claims, providing information on health risks and handing out food and supplies.

Nonprofits including Martin County Healthy Start also assisted with goods.

WHAT’S NEXT? A Martin County resource center is now open at the Robert Morgade Library in Stuart for those impacted by tornadoes. Agencies present include FEMA, Department of Health, Red Cross, United Way and more! pic.twitter.com/xZOBJVnWf5 — Zitlali Solache (@zitlalisolache) October 13, 2024

Martin County resident Jennifer Oro said her mom lives in the Spanish Lakes neighborhood in St. Lucie County — an area left devastated by the tornado.

"When it was over, they came out and there was total destruction down her street and her house was pretty much demolished," Oro said.

Oro waited hours Sunday in search of answers from FEMA officials. She is thankful her mother is safe after the storm.

"I'm looking for her to get some kind of reimbursement — some kind of aid so that she could move forward," Oro said.

Jennifer Oro Jennifer Oro and her 93-year-old mother after the tornado.

Many families felt relief after getting information, food and supplies. The resource center is open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Thursday, Oct. 17.

Residents can pick up additional food, water and tarps at the Martin County Fairgrounds on Monday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be a comfort center on-site that includes shower trucks, a restroom trailer and a laundry trailer available.