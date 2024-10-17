'Life is the greatest gift": Wellington family of 15 survives home collapse during tornado

WELLINGTON, Fla. — The Delgado family will never forget Oct. 9, last week’s tragic reality. A pile of rubble is what’s left of their home after a devastating tornado ripped through their community in Wellington. Despite the outcome, they are alive — and externally grateful their lives were spared.

“Every time I come by here, I get sad because, it’s crazy what happened," Ramiro Pedro Delgado said. "It’s by God’s help, I’m alive.”

Ramiro Delgado of Wellington, says his family of 14 will have to rebuild after losing their home last week. A tornado tore through his home, leaving his 5-year-old with a broken leg. pic.twitter.com/F01oLyrzgJ — Zitlali Solache (@zitlalisolache) October 17, 2024

He was at his home with his family of 14 when they went through the unthinkable. He says his 18-year-old daughter called for help during the harrowing moments. WPTV obtained those 911 calls on Wednesday.

"A tornado hit my house! They’re under the building,” shared Yuri Delgado.

The 911 operator responded, “Ma’am. Ma’am. What’s going on?”

Then Yuri replied, “A tornado hit my house.”

Delgado says it all happened too fast — and moments later, his family was under the wreckage. He adds fire crews helped his family out of the rubble.

Caleb Holder, WPTV Delgado walks WPTV's Zitlali Solache through the rubble.

After the search and rescue, Delgado says his friend and his son were taken to the hospital.

“My younger son of 5-years-old broke his leg. But thank God he is recovering,” shared Delgado. He adds his friend underwent surgery after suffering a scalp laceration.

The family will have to start from square one and rebuild. Delgado says it’s a tragedy turned into a blessing.

“Although we lost material things, little by little we will recover,” stated Delgado. "Life is the greatest blessing," replied WPTV's Zitlali Solache.

“Life is the greatest gift we have in this world," replied Delgado.

He says it’s a miracle to be alive and their lives will be forever changed after this incident. Delgado adds they will be staying with family until they find a place to live. To donate to their GoFundMe, you can click here.