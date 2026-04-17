Displaced Pahokee residents push back against city after being locked out of condemned apartments

PAHOKEE, Fla. — WPTV has been following the closing of the Parker Apartments in Pahokee — a story residents brought to WPTV after sharing reports of deplorable conditions and a list of safety violations that ultimately led the city to condemn the building.

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Now, some residents tell us they’re still searching for a place to live and could even face trespassing charges if they return home for their belongings.

Locked Out — and Marked by X’s

On Friday morning, WPTV arrived at the Parker Apartments and saw the scene first-hand.

The fence surrounding the Parker Apartments is closed with a lock, with trespassing signs, and every unit has a large, bright orange X painted on the doors and windows.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the markings mean a unit has been cleared of people, but inside some apartments, you can still see personal belongings left behind.

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On site, WPTV crews saw PBSO deputies were patrolling the property Friday morning. At least four or five sheriff’s office cars surrounded the complex, with deputies on foot.

PBSO told us that anyone who goes past the fence without permission from the city will be arrested for trespassing.

A Short Walk to Homelessness

Dannie Ward, a tenant who left with what she could carry, summed up what many are feeling.

“We’re hoping they’re going to at least be securing this place,” she told us Friday. She’s still without a place to live, but is working with the Palm Beach County Community Services Department to find a temporary solution.

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James Green, the department’s director, says all residents have been helped with either permanent or temporary housing. Now, they’re calling on landlords in the Glades and surrounding areas to help place those housed temporarily.

“The city is concerned about the residents being taken care of,” said Tammy Bussey last week, then interim city manager for Pahokee.

Boots on the Ground — and City Conflicts

During multiple WPTV reports, our crews saw local organizations, county staff, and Bussey herself in the neighborhood, collecting information, helping with housing needs, and handing out water and supplies to residents forced to leave.

Residents say Bussey has been instrumental in the transition.

“Whenever things are going wrong in this city, I never see the vice mayor Sanquetta nowhere. I never see you, Mayor Babb anywhere. And Miss Bussey is the only one showing up for these citizens,” said one resident during a city commission meeting

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But this week brought an uproar at City Hall after the commission decided not to name Bussey as permanent city manager. Instead, they chose Brenda Bryant — a Pahokee native with leadership experience.

“If Miss Bussey don’t get it, how y’all going to hire somebody over her and she been here six months and the person that y’all trying to hire, they haven’t been here six minutes,” said another passionate resident during the meeting.

Bryant defended her appointment, outlining her priorities: “Sustainable and affordable housing, improved roads and opportunities for the youth.”

Still Waiting for Answers

WPTV has reached out to both City Manager Brenda Bryant and Mayor Keith Babb to get answers on the housing crisis and we are still working to hear back.

Meanwhile, the Homeless Coalition is accepting monetary donations to help displaced residents purchase new furniture and supplies.

WPTV

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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