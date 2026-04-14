PAHOKEE, Fla. — In Pahokee, an urgent call for help is going out — families forced to leave their homes after the Parker Apartments were condemned are now searching for anywhere they can stay.

On Tuesday, many gathered their belongings for the last time.

WATCH: Pregnant mom among 40 forced from condemned apartments

Pahokee residents urgently seeking housing after apartments condemned

When WPTV arrived on scene there was a pile of everyone’s personal belongings.

One resident said it was all they could grab as some move into shelters or temporary housing, while others have nowhere else to go.

A chain link fence now surrounds the Parker Apartments, once home to about 40 residents.

One by one, people carried out their most precious items to the curb — the only pieces of their lives they could take.

“I am exhausted, I am exhausted,” said former Parker Apartments resident Dannie Ward. She has nowhere to go and no plan.

She said she may only take what she can carry, including her dog.

When asked what she’s been hearing from neighbors, Ward didn’t hesitate: “Umm, stress because a lot of them have really young kids. I know my good friend, her sister is seven months pregnant, she has two babies already.”

Ward is one of 40 people forced out after an inspection found the building in deplorable conditions — some units had no power or water, and others were missing windows and doors.

“If you were in this position, you would want somebody to care, because at the end of the day it could happen to anybody,” Ward said. “This is not because we’re irresponsible people because we don’t care about where we stay or where we live, it’s just we’ve been placed in an unfortunate situation with a slumlord.”

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Last week, Interim City Manager Tammy Bussey told WPTV she had not heard from the landlord, Harry Segal.

WPTV also attempted to contact him, and is working to hear back.

Bussey was back on site Tuesday working with residents. She said the city and county have found housing for about 30 people with help from local organizations — but about 10 residents are still in need of shelter.

That’s where community voices are stepping in.

“We’re putting the call out for help, we’re pulling together everybody that we can,” said Anthony Green, a community advocate with Flex 4 Medical Center based in Belle Glade. “We have a building being inspected across the street with five apartments, so I believe that we will be housing five of them today — and I’m choosing the ones with children first.”

Green was helping residents, telling WTPV the need is beyond urgent.

“We’re putting the call out for help, we have no place to put them," he said.

Neighbors have been showing up with food and water, offering to pay for hotel rooms and even Airbnbs to help displaced families.

“They need help right now. If anybody can help, please come forward. It’s very heartbreaking,” said Angela Anderson, who lives in Pahokee.

If you have available housing or space for families, you’re asked to contact the city of Pahokee immediately.

Palm Beach County says its Community Services Department has already reached out to the residents affected.

If you are a resident in need of assistance — or you know someone who is — you can call the county’s main hotline at (833) 273-9455 or email Michelle Newbold at mhowellp@pbc.gov.

Ward says even small gestures matter: "Any help that you can, even if it's just prayers, we're just looking for the safety of our families right now."