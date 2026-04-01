PAHOKEE, Fla. — Dozens of residents, including children, elderly and disabled individuals, must relocate after officials deemed their apartment building unsafe.

The Parker apartment building is located at 170 W 3rd St in Pahokee.

WATCH BELOW: 'It's just unsafe for them to be here,' Interim City Manager Tammy Bussey tells WPTV's Joel Lopez

Residents must relocate after apartment building in Pahokee deemed unsafe

Interim City Manager Tammy Bussey told WPTV a special magistrate meeting took place on Tuesday, where the fire marshal presented photos of the property in "deplorable condition."

"It's just unsafe for them to be here," Bussey told WPTV reporter Joel Lopez, "and the city is concerned about the residents being taken care of."

Bussey said the building is old and has been condemned, after the fire marshal found some units missing doors, windows and some residents are living without power or water. She said there are exposed wires, opened electrical boxes and people using extension cords to share electricity.

"There's like a lot of trash, a lot of stuff left in the apartment— dirt, roaches, it's real bad, it's real bad," Darien Sparkman, who was helping clean up, said.

A resident named Keith Arnold is disabled but let Lopez into his apartment to see the conditions for himself.

"It's hard to find a place in Pahokee man, really anywhere right now these days," Arnold said.

He hasn't had power for about a year and a half and the only light he has is from a lamp that's plugged into an extension cord getting power from elsewhere.

"There was a lady, she tried to find a place, she couldn't find a place, it was too high, like over $1,700, I can't afford that," Arnold said.

WPTV

According to the city, about 40 people, making up roughly 20 families, live in the building and will have 10 days to find a new place to live before the property is fenced off.

"We are assisting these residents in finding somewhere to have shelter if they are ready to leave immediately," Bussey said.

City staff, the fire marshal, and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are at the property going to each apartment to explain the situation and collect household information, Bussey told WPTV. The county is also assisting the residents in finding safe housing and jobs.

"I will not let them be homeless," Bussey told WPTV.

She said the building's owner has avoided accountability for years and continues to collect $750 in rent per month. The city plans to demolish the buildings and take action against the owner.

"This building has been a complaint for our city for a while," Bussey said.

Residents told Lopez they also want the landlord, Harry Segal, held responsible. Lopez tried calling Segal but has yet to hear back.

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