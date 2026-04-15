Pahokee residents demand answers from city leaders after 40 displaced by Parker Apartments condemnation

PAHOKEE, Fla. — About 40 residents are displaced after the condemnation of the Parker Apartments in Pahokee for unsafe living conditions.

The Pahokee City Commission was noticeably quiet tonight about the displacement of the residents following the condemnation.

WATCH WPTV'S COVERAGE BELOW:

Meg Weinberger speaks after dozens of Pahokee residents are displaced

WPTV's Michael Hoffman was there, he spoke with Pahokee residents who said they are livid, not only about the 40 people now without homes but also about how the mayor and commission have not made their voices heard on how the problem escalated to this point.

"We've got a 4-month-old baby, I'm quite sure you're aware of that, out on the streets this morning. That's crazy. Where was the mayor? Where was the assistant? I had to go out in my vehicle and purchase items for these people, and went to local businesses and asked for help. Where's the mayor?" Said resident Thalia Freman said.

At Tuesday night's meeting, Hoffman spoke with area representative Meg Weinburger. She said she is immediately starting a GoFundMe, pledging $5,000 of her own money to those affected.

Weinburger said moving company Good Greek Movers will match that $5,000 as they look into the storage of the residents' property until they find a more permanent living situation. She also secured the help of Big Dog Ranch Rescue and Furry Friends to assist with any displaced pets.

"I lead with my heart. I'm going to be the same person I've always been, helping the humans and animals as much as I possibly can," Weinburger said.

This comes as the commission made a controversial vote, electing a new city manager and removing the interim manager who residents say has been instrumental in assisting those displaced.

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