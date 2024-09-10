NTSB preliminary report reveals new details, photo on Aug. 5 Belle Glade crash that killed 9 family members

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released its preliminary report Tuesday on the Aug. 5 Belle Glade crash that resulted in nine fatalities, including six children, providing a few new details plus a photo of the involved car.

Region C Palm Beach County 'This is an enormous logistical challenge': Working to get 9 crash victims home Michael Hoffman

The report confirms that a 2023 Ford Explorer SUV, owned by Payless Car Rental, was westbound on Hatton Highway when the driver approached a 90-degree left curve and departed the roadway. The car impacted a metal beam guardrail and entered the canal, coming to a rest on its roof and becoming partially submerged.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

According to the report, the posted speed limit on that roadway is 55 miles per hour, but there is a warning for the left turn with a 20-mile-per-hour advisory speed plaque that flashes 350 feet before the turn.

Belle Glade NTSB recovers black box in Belle Glade crash that killed 9 family members Joe Fisher

The adult passenger sustained serious injuries while the other eight passengers were fatally injured. The driver and right-front passenger were the only ones in the vehicle wearing seat belts.

"All aspects of the crash remain under investigation while the NTSB determines the probable cause, with the intent of issuing safety recommendations to prevent similar events," NTSB said in the statement.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

