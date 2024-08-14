Car rented by family in Belle Glade crash could have had multiple recalls, WPTV searching for answers

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — WPTV is still seeking answers about the rental car being driven during the fatal Belle Glade crash that killed nine people Aug. 5. The family rented a 2023 Ford Explorer, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Ford's website states that the 2023 Explorer model has eight different recalls.

One of the recalls includes a potential missing or improperly torqued strut bolt, which could increase the risk of a crash if there is sudden steering control due to changes in the steering effort and pull. This recall was issued by Ford in February 2024.

We spoke to family members of the victims, who said the car was rented from Payless Car Rental in West Palm Beach near the airport. WPTV Reporter Ethan Stein asked for a statement from Avis Budget Group, parent company of Payless Car Rental, and is still waiting for a response.

A spokesperson from Payless Car Rental said they are working with officials while the investigation is ongoing, but has not answered our question on if the car was up to date on all recall services.

"We were deeply saddened to learn of this tragic accident and extend our heartfelt condolences to the families affected," Payless said. "...At this time, we are unable to provide further comment."

The crash report stated that none of the 10 people in the vehicle were using "safety equipment."