NTSB recovers black box in Belle Glade crash that killed 9 family members

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — Federal investigators have recovered the black box from the 2023 Ford Explorer that crashed and overturned in a canal earlier this month, leading to the drownings of nine family members.

Nearly three weeks after the Aug. 5 crash, WPTV continues to press for answers about what caused the driver to lose control at a near 90-degree turn along Hatton Highway near Belle Glade.

Six of the nine victims who died were young children ranging in age from one to 14 years old. WPTV has stayed in touch with loved ones who said the family was visiting Florida from Connecticut, Virginia, and Jamaica for a birthday celebration.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) launched an investigation on Aug. 6. Federal investigators confirm the on-scene assessment wrapped up on Aug. 10 and the SUV is being stored in Palm Beach County as the investigation continues.

The NTSB said it recovered an event data recorder — commonly referred to as a black box — from the airbag control module (ACM). However, it’s still too early to know what data will be available.

“The unit was immersed in water and [it] will take additional time to see if the data can be recovered,” the agency said.

The ACM could provide key pre-crash data, including sudden changes in velocity, engine status and information from the vehicle’s sensors, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Ford responds to NTSB inquiry

WPTV spoke to family members of the victims who said the lone survivor of the crash, Jorden Hall, raised questions about potential issues with the steering wheel in the moments before the crash.

Ford's website states that the 2023 Explorer has eight different recalls, although it’s unknown if that affected the SUV involved.

In February, Ford issued a recall for a potential missing or improperly torqued strut bolt that could increase the risk of a crash if there is sudden steering control due to changes in the steering effort and pull.

The NTSB confirms it reached out to Ford Motor Company employees about “vehicle factors.” At this point, the NTSB has not asked Ford to be involved in its investigation.

“Only those organizations or corporations that can provide expertise to the investigation are granted party status and only those persons who can provide us with needed technical or specialized expertise are permitted to serve on the investigation,” according to the NTSB’s website. “Persons in legal or litigation positions are not allowed to be assigned to the investigation.

A spokesperson for Ford said the company is aware of the Belle Glade crash and subsequent investigation.

“We are aware of this incident and extend our deepest sympathies to those involved,” the spokesperson said. “The complete facts of this event are not yet clear. Safety is a top priority for all of us at Ford, and we will collaborate fully with any resulting investigation,” the spokesperson said.

Ford said the maximum seating capacity is five passengers for a two-row 2023 Ford Explorer and seven passengers for its three-row model.

Ten family members were inside the SUV at the time of the crash and no one was wearing a seatbelt, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

The PBCSO is assisting in the investigation. The NTSB said it will independently analyze the facts to determine a cause. A preliminary report is expected in the next few weeks.