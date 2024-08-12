U.S. State Department, senator helping to get Belle Glade crash victims home

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — More helping hands for the family involved in the deadly Belle Glade Crash that claimed nine lives and left just one survivor. Now the family is getting help from the U.S. State department in the effort to get those who died back home to their family.

On a road that looks like any other, a brand new guardrail tells a dark story of the deaths of nine family members, in from out of state to celebrate a birthday.

Michael Hoffman/WPTV This is where that crash happened. The shoulder already repaired and the orange cones that marked the spot where nine people lost their lives have been removed.

Now that family is trying to get their bodies home to be buried and plan nine funerals. They’ve taken to GoFundMe, already surpassing their goal of $100,000. The family posting their gratitude saying in part:

“The support we have receive is by far overwhelming but it’s welcoming to see how we as people can come together to provide for others in need. I ask that that you continue to spread the word and uplift my family in your prayers and know that every form of support is greatly appreciated."

But now, they’re getting more help.

“There are federal agencies like the U.S. State Department that can be of help,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal said.

Connecticut Sen. Blumenthal along with State Sen. Herron Gaston are leading the charge to get them home.

"This is an enormous logistical challenge, because we're talking about nine decedents," Gaston said. "We have to work with the family to bring the bodies back from Florida to get them to Connecticut then to their final resting place. Some of those may take place in the United States; others may take place back in the island of Jamaica."

And as the NTSB investigates the crash, all the family can do is work to get their family back home.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Region C Palm Beach County 6 children among 9 dead after SUV crashes into canal in Palm Beach County Matt Papaycik

Region C Palm Beach County NTSB provides update on fatal crash on Hatton Highway Samantha Roesler