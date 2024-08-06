4 dead, several injured after car crashes into canal in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Fire Rescue has confirmed four people are deceased after a vehicle crashed and landed upside-down into a canal. Six people have been transported to the hospital, two of which were transported by trauma hawk.

The scene is at SW Conners Highway by Hatton Highway outside of Belle Glade.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue could not confirm ages, but said it ranges from children to adults.

A deputy has also been injured according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

This is a develping story, check back at WPTV.com for updates.

