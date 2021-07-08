Port St. Lucie police identify suspected Publix peeping Tom

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Detectives in Port St. Lucie have identified a man accused of entering the women's bathroom earlier this year at a Publix grocery store and trying to record someone with a phone.

Police said the incident occurred March 5 at a Publix located in the Rivergate Plaza shopping center along Southeast Port St. Lucie Boulevard.

MORE: Victim of Publix peeping Tom speaks about incident

Police said the man entered the women's bathroom and was spotted recording video or taking a photo of a female customer from an adjacent stall.

Officers said Thursday the suspect has been identified as 20-year-old Tyler Daniel Peddicord.

He is described as 5-foot-8 with brown hair, blue eyes and weighing 185 pounds.

An active warrant was issued for Peddicord on July 7.

Police said he could be driving a 2009 two-door white Honda Accord.

If you know of his whereabouts, call 911 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.