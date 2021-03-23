'I want him caught': Victim of Publix peeping Tom speaks about incident

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Police in Port St. Lucie continue to search for a Publix peeping Tom that was last seen being chased out of the supermarket.

"You just would never expect that. I would have never expected that," the victim said.

This woman, who WPTV is not identifying, was inside a bathroom at a Port St. Lucie Publix at Rivergate Plaza earlier this month when she was shocked by the man's presence.

"I was going to the bathroom, and I saw a camera underneath my stall," the victim said. "Next thing you know, we're in a chase, and I'm chasing this person."

The victim and a store employee got close enough to him before seeing him kick off his flip-flops.

"He was focused on getting away, and he jumped over bushes and ran out into a very busy boulevard," the victim said. "I saw him close up. I know what he looks like, he had tattoos, someone is going to find this guy. Someone better find this guy because he's going to do this to someone else."

Port St. Lucie Police Department Surveillance video at a Publix grocery store in Port St. Lucie, Fla., shows a peeping Tom being chased by the victim on March 5, 2021.

This woman said she is going to be even more careful the next time she goes into a public restroom.

"For me in the future, I'll comb the stalls, look underneath the stalls," she said.

In a small way though, she is glad it wasn't someone else.

"This could have been a younger person, a child, someone who is elderly and more vulnerable, and I want him caught," she said.

Police are looking for a white man with a medium build who is about 6 feet tall with long blonde hair in a ponytail.

He was seen wearing a blue shirt with "Marines" printed on the front.

Police are hoping the public recognizes the man in the video to help them in the case.