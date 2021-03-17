Peeping Tom sought by Port St. Lucie police after woman filmed inside Publix bathroom

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Police are looking for a man who they say filmed a woman inside a Port St. Lucie grocery store bathroom earlier this month.

Officers responded March 5 to a Publix located in the Rivergate Plaza shopping center along Southeast Port St. Lucie Boulevard.

Police said a man entered the women's bathroom around 7 p.m. and was spotted recording video or taking a photo of a female customer from an adjacent stall.

Port St. Lucie Police Department Police in Port St. Lucie are looking for a man accused of filming a woman inside a Publix grocery store March 5, 2021.

The victim said she was using the restroom when she noticed a cellphone under the stall pointed at her.

Investigators said the woman yelled at the man, and he fled the bathroom. She then chased the man out of the grocery store, and he escaped on foot through the parking lot.

Police said the man is about 6 feet tall with long blonde hair pulled in a ponytail. He was wearing a blue shirt with "Marines" printed on the front.

Contact the Port St Lucie Police Department at 772-873-6518 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers 800-273-8477 if you can help in this case.