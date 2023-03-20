Watch Now
Sheriff to provide update on Martin Luther King Jr. Day shooting at Ilous Ellis Park

No suspects arrested after shooting that killed Nikkitia Bryant
St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office command unit at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce after mass shooting, Jan. 16, 2023
Brian Van Pelt/WPTV
St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office deputies investigate a mass shooting at Ilous Ellis Park on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 16, 2023, in Fort Pierce, Fla.
Posted at 12:15 PM, Mar 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-20 12:54:37-04

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara is expected to provide an update on the Martin Luther King Jr. Day mass shooting that killed a 29-year-old mother at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce.

A news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday at the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.

WATCH LIVE HERE STARTING AT 2 P.M.:

No arrests have been made in connection with the Jan. 16 shooting that killed Nikkitia Bryant, who was celebrating the holiday with her daughter. She was one of eight people shot at the park near Avenue M and 13th Street.

Bryant's family has been hoping for justice for more than two months.

