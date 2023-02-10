Family of Nikkitia Bryant ready for closure

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Nikkitia Bryant's family continues to mourn the loss of their loved one.

"Before it didn't fully hit, she was gone yet. But now I'm at a point it's starting to kind of it's not even starting it is hitting, it's hitting right now," Calbin Bethel, Nikkitia's brother, said.

Bethel is feeling the effects of losing his sister Nikkitia Bryant.

"It's not just for me; it's hitting my brother, for my mom...a lot, it's heavy for my mom," he said.

29-year-old Bryant was shot and killed spending Martin Luther King Jr. day with her daughter at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce. She was one of eight people shot that day at the park near Avenue M and 13th Street.

Bryant was laid to rest on February 4th.

So, there is frustration over the investigation where no one is in custody for Bryant's death.

"I know this case will take time, but the same way you're out of the loop, I'm out of the loop as well on this. All I'm getting is, hey, we're looking into it," she said.

WPTV spoke with the St. Lucie Sheriff's Office, handling the investigation. They told us there were no new updates on the case.

Tuesday, the St. Lucie County Commission approved funding to put up security cameras at a boat ramp and several parks, including Ilous Ellis Park.

"If we had these cameras in place, uh, you know, during any event they obviously aid in the solving of crimes. I can't guarantee this past event what would have happened, but obviously, it would give us another source of information that was right there recorded undisputable evidence who was involved and what happened," St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Brian Hester said.

Bethel can't understand why it took so long to get the cameras up.

"It's sadder than it is frustrating, and I know that's probably going to surprise many people. But it's sadder than it is frustrating because it took someone dying, it took my sister, my mother's daughter dying, for us to get a few cameras," he said.

Security cameras will also be added to Pepper Park, Lakewood Park, Lawnwood Stadium, and the Stan Blum boat ramp.