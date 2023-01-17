8 people shot, 1 critically, at Ilouis Ellis Park in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Eight people were wounded, including one critically, in a shooting that occurred during a car show at Ilouis Ellis Park on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said Monday night.

Four additional people were injured while fleeing the scene at the park near Avenue M and 13th Street, the agency said in a Facebook post.

A "Streets on Lock" Car & Bike Show was scheduled at the park from 2 to 5 p.m. The shooting happened after the event ended.

"There was a disagreement of some sort between two parties and, unfortunately, they chose to resolve that with guns," Chief Deputy Brian Hester told reporters.

Hester called the aftermath of the shooting "mass chaos."

"There were people laying behind cars, laying behind anything they could lay behind," Hester said. "It was kind of hard to tell who was the victim and who was just hiding at that point."

Hester said deputies treated several people at the park, while others were driven to a nearby hospital by fellow attendees.

He said there were no suspects, although deputies are pursuing several leads and information from witnesses.

A calendar listing said security was provided by the sheriff's office.

The agency posted the alert on Facebook before 7 p.m.