St. Lucie County considers new security cameras following deadly mass shooting

Proposal would add cameras at 5 locations
A $10,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual or individuals responsible for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day shooting at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce.
Posted at 12:24 PM, Feb 07, 2023
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office is considering adding new security cameras to county parks after eight people were shot during a Fort Pierce car and bike show last month.

No arrests have been made in the case where an innocent mother was killed at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day event.

The proposal would add cameras to not only Ilous Ellis Park, the location of the shooting, but also to Pepper Park, Lakewood Park, Lawnwood Stadium and the Stan Blum Boat Ramp.

The cameras would allow deputies to monitor feeds inside the sheriff's office real-time crime center and capture license plates in and out of certain areas.

"It would give us another source of information that was right there recorded that is non-disputable evidence of who was involved and what happened," St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Brian Hester said.

Hester said the cameras would incur an initial cost of $125,000 with a recurring yearly cost of $15,000.

He said the funding would come out of the county's crime prevention program — a self-sustaining fund that wouldn't cost taxpayers extra money.

There still have been no arrests in the deadly Jan. 16 shooting that claimed the life of Nikkitia Bryant, 29.

