Son remembers former Fort Pierce police officer who was flight attendant on 9/11

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — For more than two decades, family, friends, and first responders have gathered at a statue in Fort Pierce's Liberty Garden that overlooks the Indian River Lagoon, to remember Cee Cee Ross Lyles.

She was a flight attendant on Flight 93 that crashed in Shanskville, Pennsylvania. Those on board prevented the hijackers from heading to the United States Capitol.

Jevon Castrillo is one of Lyles’ sons. He was just 6 years old when is mother died on 9/11, and he misses her to this day.

“I feel like I’m at a time in my life where her presence, her motivation and her charisma would be vital for my growth as a man," said Castrillo.

Castrillo, who is in his late 20s now, said he often comes to the statue to reflect.

“Just like how you talk to your mom or anyone in your family," he said. "There’s a sense of comfort, a sense of peace.”

For Lyles, service was always paramount. Before she reached her life long dream of becoming a flight attendant, she served many years as a detective in the Fort Pierce Police Department.

Castrillo said these days of remembrance, while painful as a child, are a strong sign of support from his community to honor his mom.

