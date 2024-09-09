How Palm Beach County and Treasure Coast counties are remembering 9/11

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — There are numerous events scheduled in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast to honor and remember those who died Sept. 11, 2001, as well as those whose lives were impacted by the tragic events of that day.

PALM BEACH COUNTY

8 a.m. Riviera Beach 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

Where: 1920 West Blue Heron Blvd., Riviera Beach

Riviera Beach Fire Station 88 will hold a ceremony to honor the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001

The ceremony will begin with the presentation of colors, followed by the National Anthem by KJ Hillard, a local resident and 911 dispatcher. Riviera Beach Fire Chief John Curd will speak and be joined by city officials who wish to pay their respects. In honor of the 343 firefighters who lost their lives that day, an Honor Guard will stand vigil from 6 a.m. to 11:43 a.m. The memorial grounds will be adorned with 49 sets of firefighting bunker gear—each representing the names of seven heroes—alongside 10 sets of police gear, highlighting the names of six fallen officers each, totaling 60 lost heroes.

8 a.m. Boynton Beach 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

WHERE: Centennial Park & Amphitheater at 120 E. Ocean Ave.

City officials, the Boynton Beach Fire Rescue Department and the Boynton Beach Police Department will participate in a ceremony alongside members of the Boynton Beach Community High School Choir, Boynton Beach Veterans Task Force and St. John Missionary Baptist Church.

6 p.m. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

Where: Duncan Theatre at Palm Beach State College

In addition to the traditional Honor Guard and Pipes and Drums, the keynote speaker will be a firefighter who worked for nearly a month at Ground Zero. FEMA Task Force 2 member Joe Bartlett shares his memories and photographs as he pays respect to all of the families affected by this act of horror. The Palm Beach County Mayor will speak with Palm Beach State College Students, Palm Beach Lakes Fire Academy Students, Cadets, and Reservists. The evening will include a special musical tribute by a local artist. Retired Firefighters from FDNY will showcase a memorial fire engine displaying the names of all 343 firefighters who died 23 years ago on 9/11. This event is free and open to the public.

6 p.m. Wellington Sept. 11 Ceremony

Where: Wellington Patriot Memorial 12198 Forrest Hill Blvd.

The Village Council will share their thoughts and lay a memorial wreath for those lost and affected by the attacks. Representatives from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, and the New York Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 3100, will also be in attendance to show solidarity for those lost and affected by the events of Sept. 11, 2001.

MARTIN COUNTY

8:30 a.m. Martin County Sheriff's Office and Martin Co Fire Rescue 9/11 Memorial Bridge Walk

Where: Jock Leighton Park, 3755 Southwest Mapp Road, Palm City

Honor the brave first responders and remember the lives lost on 9/11 by walking side by side with firefighters, paramedics and deputies. A bridge walk begins at 9 a.m. followed by flag waving from 10 a.m. - noon

7 p.m. Martin County Board of County Commissioners hosts a 9/11 Memorial Tribute Ceremony

Where: Peter and Julie Cummings Library 2551 Southwest Matheson Ave. in Palm City

Music by Opus, wreath laying, bagpipers, guest speakers and candle lighting

ST. LUCIE COUNTY

8:30 a.m. City of Port St Lucie 9/11 Memorial Ceremony and Tribute

Where: MidFlorida Event Center, 9221 Southeast Event Center Place, Port St. Lucie, FL, USA

The remembrance ceremony will include: Port St. Lucie Police Chief Richard Del Toro, St. Lucie Fire County Fire District Lt. Jason Kershanick, and U.S. House of Representatives Defense Fellow Rafael Diaz. Port St. Lucie Mayor Shannon Martin will be the master of ceremonies, and Port St. Lucie Police Department Chaplain Nick Manzie will give the invocation. Assisting in the ceremonies will be the St. Lucie County Fire District, Port St. Lucie Police Department, and St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office.

9:45 a.m. City of Fort Pierce 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony and Memorial Service

Where: River Walk Center 600 North Indian River Drive, Fort Pierce

This 9/11 event will honor CeeCee Ross Lyles who died on Flight 93 when it crashed into a Pennsylvania field on September 11th. The Memorial Service is held annually at the site where a life-sized bronze statue of the Fort Pierce native overlooks the Indian River. The event is open to the public and serves to honor all those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001.

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Indian River State College Memorial Ruck and Freedom Festival

Where: 500 NW California Blvd, Port St Lucie

A festival-type event with a memorial 3.43-mile ruck march, which is walking with a heavy backpack or rucksack. The distance honors the 343 firefighters killed during 9/11. First responders will participate in the first part of the march and the last mile will be open to families to join them.

1:30 p.m. American Legion Post 318 9/11 Ceremony

Where: 1000 Savanna Club Blvd, Port St Lucie

The solemn ceremony will include an opening prayer, brief comments by the commander, a rifle salute, and a cannon salute. Yes, a cannon blast.

More info: Matt Dunleavy, Commander 706 455 7379

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY

8:30 a.m. The Sons of American Legion Squadron 189 Hosts Patriot Day Service

Where: City of Sebastian Veteran's Memorial, just sound of Riverview Park, Sebastian

Join the Sons of The American Legion Squadron 189 as they host an event to honor and remember those who died in the attacks, those whose lives were changed forever and our Armed Forces who were sent to war because of the attacks.

