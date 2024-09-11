How Wellington Patriot Memorial is honoring victims, heroes of 9/11 attacks

WELLINGTON, Fla. — Steel remnants of New York City's original World Trade Centers are scattered throughout South Florida and serve as centers of healing.

WPTV News on Wednesday visited the Wellington Patriot Memorial, located at 12198 Forest Hill Boulevard, where a remembrance ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. to honor the victims and heroes 23 years after the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

The Village Council will share its thoughts and lay a memorial wreath for those lost and affected by the attacks. Representatives from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, and the New York Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 3100 will also be in attendance.

The Wellington Patriot Memorial features a massive, jagged piece of steel from the South Tower, along with an eternal flame that burns 24/7/365, a waterfall, and window panes with the names of the nearly 3,000 victims.

People on Wednesday stopped by the memorial, dropping off flowers and paying their respects.