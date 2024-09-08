TODAY: West Palm Beach 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb, expands with 5k race downtown

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla — Honoring and remembering the lives lost on September 11, 2001.

On Sunday, Sept. 8, the West Palm Beach Fire Department will host its annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb event with a new 5k race added to the lineup.

The race will begin at 9:00 a.m. in front of Fifth Third Bank at 515 North Flagler Drive.

There will be a 110 story stair climb where participants will go up and down the stairwell at Fifth Third Bank five times. This represents the number of floors in the World Trade Center.

Half of the proceeds from Sunday's event will be donated to Operation300 and half will be donated to the Pediatric Oncology Support Team.

Here are the road closures in downtown West Palm Beach Sunday morning:

