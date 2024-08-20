How is the arrest of Fort Pierce City Manager Nicholas Mimms affecting the city?

After serving almost eight years as a Fort Pierce Police Officer, Candice Kernan-Fullen got one of her toughest assignments: Avery.

“Sleepless nights, endless diaper changes, feedings,” Kernan-Fullen listed out some of her new responsibilities taking care of a 10-month-old baby. “[It] gets a bit stressful. But, it’s worth it.”

Kernan-Fullen is one of the dozens of Fort Pierce police officers asking for a raise in their latest negotiation with the city. The city held its first negotiation session Thursday with the Coastal Florida Police Benevolent Association, the union representing police officers.

Kernan-Fullen said she looks for other ways to supplement her income because she knows she doesn’t make enough money working with Fort Pierce Police. She said it’s hard to keep up with living expenses.

“We’re getting to the point where our basic income, we can’t survive on that because that’s just enough for our rent or mortgage,” Kernan-Fullen said to WPTV Reporter Ethan Stein. “And now you think of any necessities we’re having to use credit cards or any other way to pay. So it’s putting us in a situation when you’re in debt.

Officer Fabian Zamora, who leads the union, said those negotiations are delayed due to City Manager Nicholas Mimms' arrest last Wednesday.

Zamora said he doesn’t know if the appointment of City Clerk Linda Cox to Fort Pierce acting city manager will help get officers a better deal, but he’s hopeful there is a positive effect.

WPTV reached out to Fort Pierce late on Monday night and we’re still awaiting comment. But, Comissioners expressed the city is moving forward. Officials also said Mimms' arrest affected morale enough where staff sent an email reminding workers of available mental health resources.

WHY DO POLICE WANT MORE MONEY?

According to a Fort Pierce Police recruiting advertisement, the starting salary for a Fort Pierce Foot Patrol officer starts at $51,314.61. The top salary a foot patrol officer can make is $78,840.27.

(INSERT GRAPH PHOTO)

WPTV Reporter Kate Hussey reached out to 11 different police departments across South Florida, requesting their starting and maximum foot patrol salaries.

We found that the only department paying officers a lower starting salary than Fort Pierce is the City of Stuart, whose starting foot patrol officer salary is $57,000.

Kernan-Fullen said she wants to eventually retire in Fort Pierce, but she’s concerned about longevity due to salary concerns.

Stein uncovered survey data showing officers are mostly concerned with pay, but officers are also concerned about equipment, training opportunities and leadership at the department.