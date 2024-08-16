FDLE report says whistleblower tipped off agents to Fort Pierce city manager's alleged corruption

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The arrest affidavit for the suspended Fort Pierce City Manager Nick Mimms was released Friday.

WPTV's investigative team is digging into the 62-page summary of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation.

Mimms was arrested Wednesday and faces one count of bid tampering and one count of official misconduct.

The report says a whistleblower tipped off agents to the alleged bid rigging.

Fort Pierce city manager arrested

Fort Pierce city manager arrested

The two-year investigation describes how Mimms allegedly steered two tracts of land in Fort Pierce to a nonprofit run by two former city employees.

The report says Mimms "knowingly and intentionally influenced the competitive solicitation process to ensure that the City land would ultimately be leased by his niece's organization."

During the process, the FDLE said "(Mimms) appointed himself as project manager" and "concealed his conflict of interest."

The documents reported that another business, the Doyen Company, was also interested in the property. Investigators said an agent of Doyen asserted that he was "victimized by the unfair practices" and it "lost both the opportunity to lease the lots and the time and money spent to put together a competitive bid."

City manager placed on leave after arrest

Fort Pierce commissioners place City Manager Nick Mimms on administrative leave with pay after arrest

The report said a Catholic nonprofit that funded the winning bid funded $500,000 for construction of the site, which never started.

Fort Pierce city commissioners held a special meeting Thursday where they voted unanimously to place Mimms on administrative leave with pay.

WPTV is working more on this developing story to bring you the latest on what led to the arrest of Fort Pierce's city manager.