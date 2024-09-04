Deadly overnight mobile home fire in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE FLA. — St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office and the St. Lucie County Fire District are investigating a deadly fire that occurred Tuesday night.

According to St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, the fatal structure fire that began overnight near the 4000 block of N. U.S. 1 in Fort Pierce.

"Sheriff Keith Pearson and the men and women of the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office extend our deepest sympathies to all those affected by this tragic incident," said Pearson.

This is an an active investigation, as it is still the early stages, a cause of fire has not been released.

Stay with WPTV as we seek for answers and update this story as we learn more.